TREASURIES-U.S. yields steady as investors weigh moderate CPI rise

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors took stock of a moderate rise in consumer prices and the expected signing of a trade deal between the United States and China. The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a basis point in morning trading at 1.8406%. Euro zone bond yields also inched down on Tuesday in what analysts said was largely repositioning by investors. Consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in December and monthly underlying inflation pressures retreated, which could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at least through this year. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer price index increased 0.2% last month, 10 basis points less than expected by economists polled by Reuters. The market's slight reaction to the data suggested investors expect little change in the Fed's long-term strategy, said Lou Brien, market strategist for DRW Trading. "The data was muted, and muted data at this stage of the game means the Fed will be on the sidelines for an extended period," he said. The United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, are just a day away from signing a Phase 1 trade agreement. In a sign of easing tensions, the Treasury said on Monday that China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator. Wall Street was set to open largely flat on Tuesday, as investors took a breather following a record rally on trade optimism, while top U.S. banks reported mixed quarterly results. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 1.5842% in morning trading. January 14 Tuesday 9:18AM New York / 1418 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.535 1.5667 0.003 Six-month bills 1.5325 1.5703 -0.003 Two-year note 100-20/256 1.5842 -0.002 Three-year note 99-186/256 1.5937 -0.008 Five-year note 100-130/256 1.6429 -0.008 Seven-year note 99-248/256 1.7547 -0.012 10-year note 99-48/256 1.8406 -0.007 30-year bond 101-164/256 2.2986 -0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Nick Macfie)