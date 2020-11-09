TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge, curve steeper after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine news

(Adds analyst comment, table, byline; updates prices; changes dateline; previous LONDON) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields soared on Monday as news of a successful vaccine from Pfizer Inc currently in its late stage fueled optimism that the world's largest economy would emerge from a pandemic-induced recession. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest since June and was on track for its biggest one-day jump since March. The U.S. yield curve, an indication of risk appetite, hit its steepest level since March, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year notes rising to 77.8 basis points. Pfizer said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study. The news, potentially a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the world's economy and upended daily life, sparked a sell-off in safe-haven bond markets in the United States and Europe. "This sell-off in Treasuries is more vaccine-related," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Tennessee, noting that President-elect Joe Biden's victory in last week's election has already been discounted by the market. Two days after clinching victory over Republican President Donald Trump, Democrat Biden is set to give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans to address the pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans and to rebuild the economy. "It seems like the balance of power is working more in favor of markets, meaning more of a balance of power than true blue sweep," Phifer said. In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last up at 0.937%, from 0.82% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields last traded up 1.725%, from Friday's 1.598%. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields stood at 0.176%, up from 0.155%. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities hit -0.743, the highest since mid-July. It was last at -0.765%, compared with -0.836% last Friday. U.S. inflation break-evens, the bond market's gauge of investors' inflation outlook, also rose. The yield spread between 10-year TIPS and 10-year Treasury notes was at 1.72%, the highest level since late October. November 9 Monday 10:37AM New York / 1537 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.095 0.0963 0.002 Six-month bills 0.1 0.1014 0.000 Two-year note 99-224/256 0.1885 0.034 Three-year note 99-160/256 0.2536 0.051 Five-year note 98-248/256 0.46 0.097 Seven-year note 98-130/256 0.7198 0.124 10-year note 96-212/256 0.9662 0.146 20-year bond 93-56/256 1.5236 0.157 30-year bond 91-48/256 1.7564 0.158 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.00 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Dan Grebler)