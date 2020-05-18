TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge on hopes about coronavirus vaccine

* U.S. 30-year yields rise to 8-week high * U.S. 10-year yields climb to 2-week peak * U.S yield curve steepest in 2 months * Moderna vaccine news helps lift sentiment * Focus on U.S. 20-year bonds (Adds new comments, 20-year bond outlook, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Monday, as investors grew optimistic about a potential vaccine that could help fight the coronavirus pandemic, boosting overall risk appetite as stocks and oil gained as well. The upcoming supply of U.S. 20-year bonds also weighed on long-dated Treasury prices. U.S. 30-year yields climbed to eight-week peaks, while those on the 10-year rose to two-week highs, and the two-year advanced to a one-week peak. The rise in long-dated yields steepened the yield curve to its widest spread in two months. "Positive news like the vaccine (news) is really taking a lot of the momentum out of the Treasury market," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy for Piper Jaffray. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage trial, with the vaccine producing virus-neutralizing antibodies similar to those found in recovered patients. No approved treatment or vaccine is available for COVID-19, the pulmonary disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed hope a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year, and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed. [nL1N2CX1NF In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 0.735% from 0.64% late on Friday, after rising earlier to 0.744%, a two-week high. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.445%, up from 1.32% on Friday. Earlier, 30-year yields rose to 1.46%, the highest since late March. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.181%, up from Friday's 0.149%, hitting a one-week high earlier of 0.185%. The yield curve steepened for a second straight day on Monday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year widening to as much as nearly 56 basis points, the widest spread since March 20. On Friday, that gap was at 49.60 basis points on Friday. The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic, as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out rate hikes in the immediate future. Investors are also bracing for the $20 billion U.S. 20-year bond auction on Wednesday. The last time a 20-year bond was sold was more than three decades ago. "The Fed will be in, buying and taking out some of the supply will be helpful for the 20 year auction," said Piper Jaffray's Hoogendoorn. "It will naturally create more demand." The Federal Reserve has bought $1.5 trillion in Treasuries since the middle of March, but has tapered its purchases this week to an average of $6 billion per day, from $7 billion the previous week. May 18 Monday 3:17 PM New York/1917 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1175 0.1195 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.15 0.1522 0.000 Two-year note 99-228/256 0.1813 0.032 Three-year note 99-170/256 0.2378 0.050 Five-year note 100 0.375 0.067 Seven-year note 99-136/256 0.5689 0.083 10-year note 98-240/256 0.7355 0.095 30-year bond 95-68/256 1.4451 0.125 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang and Nick Zieminski)