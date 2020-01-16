Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields tick up on strong bank earnings, manufacturing data

Ross Kerber

    BOSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose
slightly on Thursday on strong economic data and bank earnings.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.2 basis
points in morning trading at 1.8004%.
    The increase reflected factors like a strong measure of
manufacturing in the Mid-Atlantic region and
better-than-expected retail sales, said Tom di Galoma, managing
director of Seaport Global Holdings.
    "Certainly there's a little bit of pressure" for economic
activity to continue to increase, he said.
    U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in
December, with households buying a range of goods even as they
cut back on purchases of motor vehicles, the Commerce Department
said on Thursday.
    Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a fifth straight
week last week, indicating the labor market remained strong
despite a recent slowdown in job growth. 
    The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's business
conditions index for the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose to 17.0
from an upwardly revised 2.4 in December. That easily topped
expectations for a reading of 3.8 in January, according to a
Reuters poll of economists.
    U.S. stock indexes opened at new highs on optimism over an
initial U.S.-China trade deal and a positive start to the
fourth-quarter earnings season.
    Morgan Stanley reported a 46% jump in quarterly
profit and beat Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, the
latest sign that Chief Executive James Gorman's strategic vision
for the Wall Street bank is bearing fruit.         
  
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up
less than a basis point at 1.5698% in morning trading.
    
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)
