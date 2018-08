NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier drop slightly on Friday as data showed domestic consumer prices rose in July within analyst forecasts, supporting the view inflation is rising at a modest pace.

At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), benchmark 10-year yield was down nearly 3 basis points at 2.906 percent, while the 30-year yield was 3 basis points lower at 3.053 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)