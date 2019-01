NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared their earlier decline on Thursday as an unexpected drop in domestic jobless claims and a larger-than-forecast increase in Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s regional business index reduced pessimism about the U.S. economy.

At 8:52 a.m. EST (1352 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 0.4 basis point at 2.725 percent, which was above its earlier low of 2.698 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Trott)