NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared their decline slightly on Wednesday as the government revised up its reading on fourth-quarter gross domestic product by more than expected to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent.

At 8:39 a.m. (12:39 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.3 basis points at 2.775 percent. It hit a seven-week low of 2.743 percent earlier Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)