TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim fall as ECB refrains on rate-cut hint

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared their earlier decline on Thursday in step with German Bund yields as the European Central Bank committed to leaving interest rates alone “at least through the first half of 2020,” but held back on signaling a rate cut that some traders had bet on.

At 8:17 a.m. (1217 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 1.80 basis points lower at 2.105%, while two-year yields were little changed on the day at 1.839%. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)