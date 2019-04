NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly pared their rise on Monday as government data showed domestic retail sales fell short of analyst expectations in February, reinforcing the view of flagging U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.

At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.439 percent, up 2.5 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)