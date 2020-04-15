TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble after poor U.S. economic data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday as risk aversion flared up again after the coronavirus pandemic decimated U.S. retail sales last month and New York's manufacturing activity in April. U.S. two-year yields dropped below 0.2% for the first time in three years, while those on 10-year notes and 30-year bonds dipped to one-week lows. For the last few days, U.S. yields had been trending higher as investors looked to the reopening of the U.S. economy amid reports that the coronavirus outbreak was nearing an apex in the United States. Yields were already lower ahead of the release of the U.S. data, as oil prices fell to less than $20 per barrel and global equities slumped. They extended their declines after the data. U.S. retail sales dropped 8.7% in March, the biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992. According to a Reuters survey of economists, retail sales were forecast to have fallen 8.0% last month. At the same time, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index fell to 78.2 in April from a drop of 21.5 in March. The April level was the lowest in the data's history. U.S. manufacturing output overall dropped 6.3% in March, the most since 1946, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. "This is kind of how we expected this would play out - that yields will remain as they are and as the weak data starts coming, you'd start to see a rally in bonds," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 0.658%, from 0.75% late on Tuesday. They dropped to a one-week low of 0.655% Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.29%, down from 1.411% on Tuesday, after earlier sliding to 1.286%, also a one-week trough. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.20%, down from Tuesday's 0.225%. Earlier in the session, two-year yields sank to 0.199%, the lowest since April 2017. The yield curve has flattened on Wednesday, with the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year narrowing to 45 basis points, from about 52 basis points on Tuesday. The curve has been steepening since the beginning of the health crisis as investors have priced out any rate increase in the immediate future. April 15 Wednesday 10:12AM New York / 1412 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-6/32 2-16/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139 0-200/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1525 0.1551 -0.053 Six-month bills 0.175 0.1776 -0.053 Two-year note 100-88/256 0.1988 -0.026 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.2474 -0.040 Five-year note 100-188/256 0.3504 -0.067 Seven-year note 100-176/256 0.5242 -0.086 10-year note 108-4/256 0.6568 -0.093 30-year bond 117-112/256 1.2936 -0.117 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Paul Simao)