TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble as China trade deal already priced in

* China, U.S. agree on text of Phase one deal * U.S., China to cancel new tariffs on each other's goods * China to buy more U.S. goods and services * U.S. yield curve steepens as trade worries ease * U.S. retail sales rise less than expected (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday, pushing yields sharply lower, as investors shrugged off news the United States and China have agreed on a preliminary trade deal, cutting back some U.S. tariffs in exchange for more Chinese purchases of American agricultural products and other goods. Treasury prices had advanced in earlier trading, as investors bought them back after steep falls the previous session. Analysts said the deal has largely been priced in, ending weeks of back-and-forth speculation about the two countries' trade negotiations. Under the phase one trade agreement, no new tariffs will be applied on both Chinese and U.S. products on Sunday. The United States will also modify its tariffs on Chinese goods in a "significant way," while China has agreed to buy $32 billion in additional agricultural goods over the next two years. "For the most part, this is the average of what the pessimists and the optimists have priced in," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "The actual news has not moved Treasury valuations much. Also keep in mind that the interest rate market has priced in a lot of these yesterday," he added. On Thursday, news reports already touted an agreement in principle of a "phase one" trade deal with China, with the United States offering to cut tariffs on certain Chinese goods by 50% and suspending tariffs on $160 billion in goods scheduled for Sunday. U.S. Treasury yields rallied to four-week highs on the news. Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri was skeptical, however, of further trade progress ahead of a presidential election. "It has taken us a number of years to get to phase one," he said. In afternoon trading, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note fell to 1.819% from 1.899% late on Thursday. Yields on 30-year bonds dropped to 2.254% from 2.321% on Thursday. U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, were down at 1.599%, from Thursday's 1.67%. With trade concerns on the back burner, the yield curve steepened, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields rising to as much as 26 basis points, the widest gap in four weeks. "The main near-term impact of the phase one deal, assuming it actually gets signed, is that it removes the threat of final consumer tariffs and adds to the sense that the downside risks to the economy are fading," said Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist, at Capital Economics in New York. The anticipation of a trade deal has overshadowed a lackluster retail sales report, which showed a lower-than-expected 0.2% increase in November. That could negatively affect economic growth in the fourth quarter, analysts said. December 13 Friday 2:50 PM New York/1950 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5325 1.5638 -0.008 Six-month bills 1.525 1.5622 -0.016 Two-year note 99-207/256 1.5996 -0.070 Three-year note 100-4/256 1.6196 -0.077 Five-year note 99-74/256 1.6499 -0.086 Seven-year note 99-40/256 1.7543 -0.085 10-year note 99-100/256 1.8174 -0.082 30-year bond 102-172/256 2.2517 -0.069 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.00 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -1.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Nick Zieminski)