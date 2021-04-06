Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble as early Fed hike views seen too ambitious

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. 5-, 7-, 10-, 30-year fall to one-week lows
    * Buying by overseas investors support Treasuries -fund
    * Eurodollar futures price in 3 Fed hikes by end-2023
    * U.S. 2/10 yield curve flattens

    NEW YORK, Reuters (April 6) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday, led by the so-called belly of the curve, on investor
views that market pricing based on an earlier-than-expected
tightening by the Federal Reserve was too aggressive.
    Market participants also said there was some support for
Treasuries from overseas buyers, particularly Japanese investors
after the end of their fiscal year on March 31. Japanese
investors, ahead of the fiscal year-end, typically sell U.S.
assets such as Treasuries and repatriate those proceeds back to
their home country to enhance their balance sheets. 
    U.S. 5-year notes led the decline in yields, falling seven
basis points to 0.872% after hitting 14-month highs
on Monday. Seven-year yields also fell, down seven basis points
as well, at 1.332%.
    U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields fell to more than one-week
lows, while those on the 20-year dropped to a two-week trough.
    Movements in U.S. 5-year note yields typically reflect the
market's interest rate expectations, analysts said.
    At its March policy meeting, the Fed made it abundantly
clear that it does not expect to raise interest rates until
2024.
    However, eurodollar futures, the most liquid interest rate
market, late on Tuesday, still has almost fully priced in a Fed
hike by December 2022, and two more rate increases in 2023 in
the wake of March's blockbuster U.S. non-farm payrolls and a
U.S. services index hitting an all-time high.
    "I think the Fed will stick to what they said. The Fed tells
us that they're not going to raise rates and they're going to
let inflation overshoot," said Don Ellenberger, senior portfolio
manager at Federated Hermes.
    He added that the Fed cannot raise rates in a panic reaction
to an inflation overshoot, or it will lose its credibility. 
    TD Securities and Barclays, following Friday's jobs number,
have both recommended buying 5-year notes, citing a market
mispricing of rate expectations.
    "The bar for the Fed to hike rates remains high as the Fed
needs to see an inflation overshoot and an inclusive labor
market recovery," said TD's research note.
    "This would require substantial labor market improvement
over a longer period in our view. In addition, given the need
for the Fed to complete tapering before hiking rates, which can
take the better part of a year, we think the market is
overpriced for a risk of an early Fed hike," TD added.
    In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
last down at 1.68%, from 1.72% on Monday.
    U.S. 30-year yields were down at 2.347%, from
Monday's 2.363%.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slipped to
0.164%, from 0.174% on Monday.
    "Longer term, we're going to see rates continue to grind
higher. I wouldn't be surprised if we see 2.25%-2.50% in the
10-year by the end of the year just from a fundamental
standpoint," said Federated's Ellenberger. 
    The yield curve flattened on Tuesday after tightening the
previous session. The spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year
yields slid to 149.50 basis points.
    
      April 6 Tuesday 3:41PM New York / 1941 GMT
                            Price       Current  Net
                                        Yield %  Change
                                                 (bps)
 Three-month bills          0.02        0.0203   -0.003
                                                 
 Six-month bills            0.035       0.0355   0.001
                                                 
 Two-year note              99-238/256  0.1606   -0.013
 Three-year note            99-192/256  0.3356   -0.032
                                                 
 Five-year note             99-104/256  0.8721   -0.069
 Seven-year note            99-112/256  1.3346   -0.068
                                                 
 10-year note               95-44/256   1.6578   -0.062
 20-year bond               94-76/256   2.232    -0.045
 30-year bond               90-108/256  2.3214   -0.042
                                                 
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                           
                            Last (bps)  Net      
                                        Change   
                                        (bps)    
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap     13.50        0.25   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap     16.25       -0.50   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap     12.50        0.50   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap     3.50        0.00   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap   -22.75       -0.25   
 spread                                          
                                                 
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Nick Zieminski)
