TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble on nagging worries about new virus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices surged on Thursday, pushing yields to multi-week lows, boosted by safe-haven demand on persistent concerns about the impact of the latest coronavirus, which recently broke out in China. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to a seven-week low, while those on two-year and 10-year notes fell to fresh two-week lows. The latest virus has killed 17 people and infected more than 630, as China placed millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicenter of the outbreak. The virus has also spread to many parts of Asia, with Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan reporting cases of the disease. The United States has also reported one case. The virus strain is said to have come late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. "The coronavirus is front and center," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "With the Chinese New Year starting and a lot of these celebrations being canceled, I think there is a lot of risk-off trade taking place. There's also a lot of short-covering going on ahead of Asia being out next week." Also on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde spoke after the bank launched a broad review of its policy because the bank has fallen short of its inflation target of just under 2% for years despite implementing aggressive stimulus measures. The ECB also left its policy rates unchanged. Lagarde further struck a dovish tone at her news conference. "Monetary policy has to remain highly accommodative for a prolonged period of time to support underlying inflation pressures and headline inflation developments over the medium term," she said. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell after her remarks, which was last at -0.299%. Lagarde's comments also weighed slightly on Treasury yields. "The ECB meeting did come as a dovish surprise following the upbeat tone seen in the December minutes," TD Securities said in a research note. "That said, markets are still reluctant to price any policy cuts from the ECB in 2020." In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 1.73%, from 1.771% late on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields fell to two-week lows of 1.72%. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 2.179%, down from 2.219% on Wednesday. Thirty-year yields earlier fell to seven-week troughs of 2.172%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to two-week lows of 1.489% from Wednesday's 1.526%. They were last at 1.497%. January 23 Thursday 10:28 AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5175 1.5487 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.515 1.5521 -0.008 Two-year note 100-62/256 1.4973 -0.029 Three-year note 100-2/256 1.4973 -0.030 Five-year note 100-254/256 1.5403 -0.035 Seven-year note 100-168/256 1.6494 -0.039 10-year note 100-44/256 1.7308 -0.040 30-year bond 104-64/256 2.1803 -0.039 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)