TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn lower as Wall Street falls

* U.S. 10-year, 2-year yields fall to 2-week lows * U.S. headline CPI rises in Oct; core CPI in line with forecast * Wall Street shares fall, drags yields lower (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed course and fell on Wednesday, as investors fretted that renewed weakness on Wall Street could be signaling much deeper problems in the world's largest economy. U.S. benchmark 10-year and two-year yields dropped to two-week troughs, while the 30-year yield hit the day's lows. Earlier in the session, yields rallied, bolstered by earlier gains in U.S. stocks and continued optimism about Britain's exit from the European Union. But the direction has since changed, as U.S. stock indexes fell, with Apple Inc leading a decline in technology stocks. "There is more thought that maybe there is something more to the stock market's weakness, that maybe it's starting to signal something about the economy, rather than just it being about trading or moving positions around," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The long end, in particular, will be very much attuned to stock market movements," he added. In midday trading, benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 3.123 percent, from 3.145 percent late on Tuesday. Ten-year yields earlier dropped to a two-week low of 3.121 percent. U.S. 30-year yields slipped to 3.356 percent compared with Tuesday's 3.367 percent. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to a two-week low of 2.871 percent, down from 2.895 percent on Tuesday. Yields earlier gained some support from in-line U.S. core inflation data for October, which should keep the Federal Reserve firmly on track to raise interest rates next month and a few more times in 2019. Data showed on Wednesday that the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3 percent last month after edging up 0.1 percent in September. October's rise was the largest in nine months amid gains in the cost of gasoline and rents. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, CPI climbed 0.2 percent. The so-called core CPI had gained 0.1 percent for two straight months. Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in London, said the rebound in headline CPI was mostly driven by a rise in gasoline prices, which will be more than reversed over the next couple of months with the decline in oil prices. "The rest of the report supports our view that underlying inflation is unlikely to rise much further from here," he added. That said, Hunter noted that the Fed will still likely continue hiking interest rates once a quarter in the near term, with the next move coming in December. "But with little sign that a more marked acceleration in inflation lies ahead, Fed officials won't hesitate to back away from further tightening if economic growth slows." November 14 Wednesday 12:36PM New York / 1736 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.335 2.3815 0.000 Six-month bills 2.455 2.5204 -0.011 Two-year note 100-2/256 2.8705 -0.024 Three-year note 99-222/256 2.9216 -0.030 Five-year note 99-162/256 2.955 -0.032 Seven-year note 99-196/256 3.0375 -0.031 10-year note 100-8/256 3.1213 -0.024 30-year bond 100-96/256 3.3551 -0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.25 0.00 spread