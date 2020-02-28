TREASURIES-Virus concerns stoke buying; 2-year yield below 1% for first time since 2016

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, remarks from Fed's Bullard) By Ross Kerber and Dhara Ranasinghe BOSTON / LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Global investors fleeing risky assets due to worries about economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak kept buying U.S. Treasuries on Friday, pressuring central bankers to cut rates by sending the yield on the two-year note below 1% for the first time since 2016. Yields on longer-term Treasuries were also down sharply, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down 12.3 basis points in midday trading to 1.1764%. Just before noon, the note's yield was 1.1453%, marking a record low for the fourth consecutive day. Six countries reported their first cases of the coronavirus as the world prepared for a pandemic and investors fearing a global recession dumped equities. With world stock markets set for their biggest weekly decline since the 2008 global financial crisis, investors flocked to safe-haven U.S. government bonds. The trading also reflected expectations central banks would cut rates to offset economic shocks. A sharp two-day spike in April federal funds futures left the implied fed funds rate at 1.34% early Friday. Traders now see a 100% chance of at least a 25-basis-point cut to the current 1.50%-1.75% fed funds target rate at the Federal Reserve's March meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. In a note to clients, Seaport Global Holdings Managing Director Tom di Galoma wrote that rate cuts might happen shortly and be coordinated globally. "Bold call we know, however, there is severe pressure on central banks to offer equity markets some relief," he wrote. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield was down 16.6 basis points to 0.9368% and at one point was at 0.8913%, its lowest level since late 2016. The two-year yield is seen as a market proxy for fed funds, and the drop widened the differential with the target rate to more than 50 basis points, which could add pressure on the Fed to cut to keep the costs of short-term money aligned. The movement also steepened the U.S. Treasury yield curve, measured as the difference between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes. It was at 24 basis points, up 10 basis points from Thursday's close. However, even though the market is expecting rate cuts, it is not clear that they would address the root concerns driving trading, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale. The situation facing Fed policymakers now, she said, is "more a supply shock than any meaningful slowdown in the economic data. It puts them in a tough spot. It's not clear that rate cuts would have a meaningful impact on stabilizing what is ultimately a fear factor in the market," she said. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday that the Fed does not need to cut U.S. interest rates just because markets have priced in aggressive central bank action, but policymakers will be monitoring events closely before the upcoming March 17-18 meeting. February 28 Friday 11:43AM New York / 1643 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.2775 1.3028 -0.151 Six-month bills 1.145 1.1707 -0.144 Two-year note 100-95/256 0.9368 -0.166 Three-year note 101-74/256 0.9318 -0.161 Five-year note 100-188/256 0.974 -0.133 Seven-year note 100-64/256 1.0878 -0.131 10-year note 103-8/256 1.1764 -0.123 30-year bond 107-116/256 1.6822 -0.101 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 3.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.25 3.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Ross Kerber; editing by Giles Elgood, David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)