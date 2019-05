NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday with longer-dated yields hitting five-week lows as investors piled more money into low-risk government debt on worries about upcoming trade negotiations between China and the United States.

At 7:59 a.m. (1359 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1.5 basis points at 2.433% after hitting a five-week low of 2.426% earlier in the session. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)