TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens on soft data, Washington shakeup

* Spread between five- and 30-year yields falls 3 basis points * U.S. retail sales fall for third straight month By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve flattened further on Wednesday as retail sales data fell for the third straight month and as a close congressional election in Pennsylvania and the ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refocused the market on American politics. U.S. retail sales fell 0.1 percent in February, pointing to a slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter. "The retail sales number was surprisingly soft – everybody will have to mark down first-quarter growth expectations off of that because we’ve now had a couple soft months in a row," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Securities in New York. Wednesday morning's numbers come on the heels of the Labor Department's report yesterday that its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month, in line with expectations, but significantly slower than January's 0.5 percent. The yield on the benchmark government bond opened lower on Wednesday morning, following a 2-basis-point drop on Tuesday. Weak retail sales in February dampened further traders' expectations of a fourth interest rate hike in 2018. The probability dropped 80 basis points between Monday and Tuesday, falling again this morning to 26.4 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds, an indicator of the shape of the yield curve, lowered to 44.9 basis points on Wednesday, 3 basis points below its last close. "Long-term, continuing rate hikes will keep the flattening going," said Cloherty. "But I think we’re a little flatter than we should be right now. So in the short term, I don’t expect this (flattening) to continue." Also driving down yields has been political volatility in Washington. President Donald Trump's ouster of the secretary of state on Tuesday spooked markets briefly. But the results of the special congressional election in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night compounded the sense of instability, driving traders into U.S. government bonds, a traditional safe-haven investment. The U.S. House of Representatives race in Pennsylvania that is seen as a referendum on Trump's White House performance was a dead heat on Tuesday, an ominous sign for Republicans eight months ahead of midterm congressional elections. The district was previously a solidly Republican one that Trump won by almost 20 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election. At 9:50 a.m. (1350 GMT) the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 2.835 percent, below yesterday's close at 2.848 percent. The two-year yield, which is particularly sensitive to rate hike expectations, rose to 2.279 percent, above Tuesday's close at 2.262 percent, likely in anticipation of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting at which the Fed is expected to raise interest rates. March 14 Wednesday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 144-15/32 0-11/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 120-92/256 0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.7225 1.7541 0.028 Six-month bills 1.8975 1.9425 0.033 Two-year note 99-242/256 2.2785 0.016 Three-year note 99-216/256 2.4293 0.005 Five-year note 99-248/256 2.6316 0.002 Seven-year note 99-220/256 2.7722 -0.005 10-year note 99-60/256 2.8389 -0.009 30-year bond 98-116/256 3.0794 -0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 26.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 15.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -14.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid)