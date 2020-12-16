Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper after Fed maintains bond-buying

    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Treasury yield curve
steepened slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said
it would maintain its current bond-buying policy until
significant progress in the U.S. economic recovery is made.  
    Purchases would continue "until substantial further progress
has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and
price stability goals," the Fed's rate-setting committee said in
a unanimous policy statement after the end of a two-day meeting.

    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 0.4
basis point to 0.925%, while the 30-year bond yield
was up 0.2 basis points to 1.666%. The move at the long end
steepened the yield curve, with the spread between the two- and
10-year yield up 1.3 basis points to 80.2 basis
points. The spread between the five- and 30-year yields
 was up 1 basis point to 129.5.
    The majority of the Fed's purchases of Treasury debt since
March have been in shorter maturities, which has helped keep
yields at the short end of the curve low and has allowed the
longer-dated yields to rise modestly. The continuation of that
policy left the curve slightly steeper, on trend with the recent
direction of the market. 
    "This was a very boring statement. For us, that's not too
much of a surprise because we didn't really see the need for
them to do too much more," said Collin Martin, fixed income
strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.  
    The 10- and 30-year yields have risen by roughly 60 and 100
basis points since they hit all-time lows in March. The increase
sparked debate prior to Wednesday's statement on whether the Fed
would purchase more longer-dated debt to cap yields and keep
borrowing costs low.
    That the Fed did not announce any changes to its bond-buying
was largely in line with what the market had expected, though
the modest steepening in the curve suggested some investors who
were betting the central bank would increase its purchases of
longer-dated bonds had unwound some positions.
    "It looks like once we saw there was no explicit guidance
(on extending the average maturity of bond purchases), yields
jumped 3-4 basis points, but only back to the level where they
were this morning," said Martin.
    "The fact that there wasn't going to be a pickup in long-end
purchases led (longer-dated yields) a little bit higher, but in
the grand scheme of things, it was just a blip." 
    
