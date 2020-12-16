Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper after Fed maintains bond-buying

By Kate Duguid

 (Adds reference to TIPS, Powell quotes, updates yields)
    NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Treasury yield curve
steepened slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve at the
conclusion of its monthly meeting said it would maintain its
current bond-buying policy until significant progress in the
U.S. economic recovery is made.
    Choppy trade at the long end of the yield curve ultimately
left the benchmark 10-year yield roughly flat on the
day, last at 0.920%. A move lower at the short end steepened the
yield curve, with the spread between the two- and 10-year yield
 up 1 basis point to 79.9 basis points.
    The majority of the Fed's purchases of Treasury debt since
the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been in shorter
maturities, which has helped keep yields at the short end of the
curve low and has allowed the longer-dated yields to rise
modestly. The continuation of that policy left the curve
slightly steeper, on trend with the recent direction of the
market. 
    "This was a very boring statement. For us, that's not too
much of a surprise because we didn't really see the need for
them to do too much more," said Collin Martin, fixed income
strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.  
    The yields on 10- and 30-year bonds have risen by roughly 60
and 100 basis points since they hit all-time lows in March. The
increase sparked debate prior to Wednesday's statement on
whether the Fed would purchase more longer-dated debt to cap
yields and keep borrowing costs low.
    That the Fed did not announce any changes to its bond-buying
was largely in line with what the market had expected, though
the modest steepening in the curve suggested some investors who
were betting the central bank would increase its purchases of
longer-dated bonds had unwound some positions.
    The long end of the yield curve jumped by several basis
points immediately after the statement was released, but later
reversed the move when Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his press
conference left the door open to increasing longer-dated
Treasury purchases in the future. 
    With interest rates anchored at zero likely for years to
come, the Fed added a more explicit promise to continue the
current bond-buying program until there is "substantial further
progress" in restoring full employment and hitting the 2%
inflation target.
    The yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Security fell to its lowest since September as
investors bet on higher inflation. The 10-year breakeven rate,
which reflects investor expectations of inflation, rose to its
highest since April 2019, last at 1.93%. 
    
      December 16 Wednesday 5:59PM New York / 2259 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.08         0.0811    0.005
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    0.005
 Two-year note                 100-3/256    0.119     -0.004
 Three-year note               99-216/256   0.1773    -0.003
 Five-year note                100-8/256    0.3686    -0.006
 Seven-year note               99-224/256   0.6434    -0.005
 10-year note                  99-148/256   0.9196    -0.001
 20-year bond                  98-172/256   1.452     -0.004
 30-year bond                  99-64/256    1.6569    -0.007
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.25         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
