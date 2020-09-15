TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as stocks rise, Fed meets

(Updates with late trading) By Ross Kerber Sept 15 (Reuters) - Investors drove longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, steepening the yield curve, as equity markets rose while the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting. The benchmark 10-year yield was up a basis point at 0.6789% in afternoon trading. Wall Street led by Apple shares moved higher ahead of a launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Fed would continue with its dovish stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway. Higher stock prices can indicate investors leaving safer Treasuries, causing their prices to fall and yields to rise. A U.S. Treasury auction of $22 billion of 20-year bonds found "decent" demand, according to BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery, with a high yield of 1.213% and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39 versus an average of 2.53. "The fact that we're seeing these auctions being met with good demand should be a good sign for the ability to finance the (U.S.) debt in the future," Jeffery said. The 20-year bond was reintroduced only in May, giving investors less trading data on which to forecast its value. U.S. factory production increased for a fourth straight month in August, but the recovery is showing signs of strain, suggesting business investment in equipment could remain depressed through the end of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes and seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Monday and well above the level of 33 basis points reached on July 24. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.139% in afternoon trading. September 15 Tuesday 2:50PM New York / 1850 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.11 0.1116 0.007 Six-month bills 0.115 0.1167 0.004 Two-year note 99-249/256 0.139 0.002 Three-year note 99-228/256 0.1616 0.003 Five-year note 99-232/256 0.269 0.008 Seven-year note 100-68/256 0.4612 0.009 10-year note 99-124/256 0.6789 0.010 20-year bond 98-132/256 1.2091 0.014 30-year bond 98-164/256 1.431 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler, Tom Brown and Marguerita Choy)