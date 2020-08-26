Bonds News
August 26, 2020 / 2:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as traders look for Fed inflation guidance

Ross Kerber

4 Min Read

    By Ross Kerber
    Aug 26 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday and steepened a closely watched part of the yield
curve for the second consecutive day as traders anticipated that
Federal Reserve comments would raise inflation expectations.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.1 basis
points at 0.703% in morning trading.
    Investors were betting that when he speaks on Thursday, Fed
Chair Jerome Powell will create expectations of more inflation,
said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist for FHN Financial.
    "People believe they will hear a broader view of how they
(the Fed) will manage inflation targets, that suggests to many
people that the curve will steepen and inflation expectations
will continue to rise," Vogel said.
   Powell and other Fed officials will speak at a virtual
meeting traditionally held at the mountain resort of Jackson
Hole, Wyoming. They are set to discuss the central bank's
framework review to explore how monetary policy should adapt to
changes in the economy.
    Persistently low inflation and low interest rates have
numbed the effects of the Fed's recession-fighting stimulus
measures. Rising uncertainty about the economic outlook in the
face of the coronavirus pandemic may add to pressure on the Fed
to bolster its policy arsenal.
    The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after upbeat business
updates from Salesforce and HP Enterprise, while the S&P 500
started on a more subdued note after closing at a record high
for three sessions in a row.
    Investors will watch the results of an auction of $51
billion worth of 5-year U.S. Treasury notes due in
the early afternoon. An auction of 2-year notes on Tuesday
showed solid demand.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 55 basis points, about 2 basis points
higher than Tuesday's close and well above its recent low of 33
basis points on July 24.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was roughly
unchanged at 0.1563%.
    
      August 26 Wednesday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1          0.1014    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.1125       0.1144    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-240/256   0.1563    0.002
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.1884    0.008
 Five-year note                99-188/256   0.3044    0.012
 Seven-year note               99-36/256    0.5014    0.018
 10-year note                  99-64/256    0.703     0.021
 20-year bond                  98-144/256   1.2063    0.032
 30-year bond                  99-4/256     1.4154    0.028
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below