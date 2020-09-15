TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper on higher stocks, auction result

(Updates with market activity, auction result, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber Sept 15 (Reuters) - Investors drove longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, steepening the yield curve, as equity markets rose and an auction of 20-year bonds found solid demand. The benchmark 10-year yield was 1.1 basis points higher at 0.6805% in afternoon trading. Wall Street led by Apple shares moved higher ahead of a launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Federal Reserve would continue with its dovish stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway. Higher stock prices can indicate investors leaving safer Treasuries, causing their prices to fall and yields to rise. A U.S. Treasury auction of $22 billion of 20-year bonds found "decent" demand, according to BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery, with a high yield of 1.213% and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39 versus an average of 2.53. "The fact that we're seeing these auctions being met with good demand should be a good sign for the ability to finance the (U.S.) debt in the future," Jeffery said. The 20-year bond was reintroduced only in May, giving investors less trading data on which to forecast its value. U.S. factory production increased for a fourth straight month in August, but the recovery is showing signs of strain, suggesting business investment in equipment could remain depressed through the end of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes and seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Monday and well above the level of 33 basis points reached on July 24. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.141% in afternoon trading. September 15 Tuesday 1:41PM New York / 1741 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.11 0.1116 0.007 Six-month bills 0.1175 0.1192 0.007 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.141 0.004 Three-year note 99-226/256 0.1642 0.005 Five-year note 99-230/256 0.2707 0.010 Seven-year note 100-64/256 0.4634 0.011 10-year note 99-120/256 0.6805 0.011 20-year bond 98-108/256 1.2144 0.019 30-year bond 98-152/256 1.433 0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)