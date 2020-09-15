Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper on higher stocks, auction result

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates with market activity, auction result, analyst comment)
    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Investors drove longer-term U.S.
Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, steepening the yield curve,
as equity markets rose and an auction of 20-year bonds found
solid demand.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was 1.1 basis points
higher at 0.6805% in afternoon trading.
    Wall Street led by Apple shares moved higher ahead of a
launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Federal
Reserve would continue with its dovish stance as the central
bank's two-day meeting got underway.
    Higher stock prices can indicate investors leaving safer
Treasuries, causing their prices to fall and yields to rise. 
    A U.S. Treasury auction of $22 billion of 20-year bonds
 found "decent" demand, according to BMO Capital
Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery, with a high yield of
1.213% and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39 versus an average of
2.53.
    "The fact that we're seeing these auctions being met with
good demand should be a good sign for the ability to finance the
(U.S.) debt in the future," Jeffery said.
    The 20-year bond was reintroduced only in May, giving
investors less trading data on which to forecast its value.
    U.S. factory production increased for a fourth straight
month in August, but the recovery is showing signs of strain,
suggesting business investment in equipment could remain
depressed through the end of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic
drags on.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve,
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes and seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher
than its close on Monday and well above the level of 33 basis
points reached on July 24.        
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.141% in afternoon trading.
    
  September 15 Tuesday 1:41PM New York / 1741 GMT Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.11         0.1116    0.007
 Six-month bills               0.1175       0.1192    0.007
 Two-year note                 99-248/256   0.141     0.004
 Three-year note               99-226/256   0.1642    0.005
 Five-year note                99-230/256   0.2707    0.010
 Seven-year note               100-64/256   0.4634    0.011
 10-year note                  99-120/256   0.6805    0.011
 20-year bond                  98-108/256   1.2144    0.019
 30-year bond                  98-152/256   1.433     0.025
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.25         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Tom Brown)
