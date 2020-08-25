TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper on trade deal reassurance

By Ross Kerber Aug 25 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were higher Tuesday and a closely watched part of the yield curve steepened as traders moved into riskier asset classes on reassurance that a U.S.-China trade deal would continue. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 5.5 basis points at 0.7014% in morning trading, the first time it has traded above 0.7% since Aug. 17. Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income at Cambridge Trust, said the movement reflected investors taking their cue from equity markets, which opened strongly, and moving out of the safe-haven U.S. government debt. "It's a risk-on trade environment, so money is coming out of Treasuries," he said. Investors may also be expecting more inflation, he said, expectations that could be clarified when Federal Reserve leaders offer guidance at meeting later this week. Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials have reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal, which has seen China lagging on its obligations to buy American goods, giving a boost to financial markets on Tuesday. The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday on the trade news, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Investors were awaiting the results of Treasury auctions due later on Tuesday, including the scheduled sale of $50 billion of 2-year notes. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than Monday's close and well above its recent low of 33 basis points reached on July 24. The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.3 basis points at 0.1656% in morning trading. August 25 Tuesday 9:53AM New York / 1353 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1 0.1014 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.1175 0.1195 -0.003 Two-year note 99-236/256 0.1656 0.013 Three-year note 99-204/256 0.1936 0.019 Five-year note 99-182/256 0.3091 0.029 Seven-year note 99-28/256 0.506 0.046 10-year note 99-68/256 0.7014 0.055 20-year bond 98-192/256 1.1956 0.064 30-year bond 99-40/256 1.4096 0.061 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)