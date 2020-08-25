TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper on trade deal reassurance

Bonds News
    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were
higher Tuesday and a closely watched part of the yield curve
steepened as traders moved into riskier asset classes on
reassurance that a U.S.-China trade deal would continue.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 5.5 basis
points at 0.7014% in morning trading, the first time it has
traded above 0.7% since Aug. 17.
    Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income at Cambridge Trust,
said the movement reflected investors taking their cue from
equity markets, which opened strongly, and moving out of the
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
    "It's a risk-on trade environment, so money is coming out of
Treasuries," he said. Investors may also be expecting more
inflation, he said, expectations that could be clarified when
Federal Reserve leaders offer guidance at meeting later this
week.
     Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials have reaffirmed their
commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal, which has seen China lagging
on its obligations to buy American goods, giving a boost to
financial markets on Tuesday.
    The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday on the trade
news, adding to market optimism over progress in developing
treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.
    Investors were awaiting the results of Treasury auctions due
later on Tuesday, including the scheduled sale of $50 billion of
2-year notes.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 54 basis points, about 4 basis points
higher than Monday's close and well above its recent low of 33
basis points reached on July 24.
    The 2-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.3 basis
points at 0.1656% in morning trading.
    
    August 25 Tuesday 9:53AM New York / 1353 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1          0.1014    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.1175       0.1195    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-236/256   0.1656    0.013
 Three-year note               99-204/256   0.1936    0.019
 Five-year note                99-182/256   0.3091    0.029
 Seven-year note               99-28/256    0.506     0.046
 10-year note                  99-68/256    0.7014    0.055
 20-year bond                  98-192/256   1.1956    0.064
 30-year bond                  99-40/256    1.4096    0.061
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         6.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
