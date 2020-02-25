TREASURIES-Yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury hits record low on virus concerns

(Updates with market activity, economic data, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a record low yield on Tuesday as traders kept up the flight to safety on concerns the coronavirus epidemic would have a significant impact on global growth, coupled with soft U.S. economic data. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.5 basis points in afternoon trading at 1.3221%, continuing declines from Monday and reaching as low as 1.3205% during the session. That was below its previous all-time low of 1.321% reached on July 6, 2016.. Major U.S. stock indexes were also down as investors moved away from riskier assets. Dozens of countries have accelerated emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 2,663 in China although the World Health Organization (WHO) says the epidemic there has peaked. Even before the epidemic's reach expanded, many traders had re-evaluated expectations for global growth in 2020, said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategy for MUFG Securities. Fears of the outbreak accelerated a decline in yields on instruments like the 10-year, which had been approaching 2% late last year, he said. "People had started to dial down their expectations. The coronavirus just piled onto that as a giant risk-off trend," Herrmann said. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index ticked up to a reading of 130.7 this month from a downwardly revised 130.4 in January. But economists polled by Reuters had forecast it edging up to 132.0 in February. The survey made no mention of the coronavirus. Although the report could be read positively, Jefferies economist Tom Simons said investors may have been primed to see the downside. "If you're looking for bad news, you can find it," he said. While health officials say the coronavirus epidemic has been declining in China since Feb. 2, it has jumped to about 29 other countries and territories, with outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea of particular concern. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7.2 basis points 1.194% in afternoon trading. February 25 Tuesday 1:25PM New York / 1825 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.505 1.536 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.4175 1.4515 -0.028 Two-year note 100-88/256 1.194 -0.072 Three-year note 100-172/256 1.1442 -0.075 Five-year note 101-24/256 1.1461 -0.072 Seven-year note 101-184/256 1.2403 -0.064 10-year note 101-168/256 1.3221 -0.055 30-year bond 104-168/256 1.7983 -0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 1.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.50 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.25 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Tom Brown)