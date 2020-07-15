TREASURIES-Yield rise as COVID vaccine hopes boost risk appetite

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose and the yield curve steepened on Wednesday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds. Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. “The market is trading fairly ‘risk on’ on vaccine hopes,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It’s largely COVID news driving the price action recently.” Investors are wary about new economic damage as a sharp rise in COVID infections in many U.S. states leads to new shutdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the virus. Benchmark 10-year notes rose three basis points to 0.648%. They have held in a tight range from 0.569% to 0.784% since mid-June. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened two basis points to 48 basis points. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. import prices increased more than expected in June amid a surge in the cost of fuel, but the overall trend remained weak, suggesting inflation could stay tame despite a jump in consumer prices last month. Industrial output also rose 5.4% in June, while a New York manufacturing index jumped more than expected in July. The next major economic focuses are jobless claims and retail sales on Thursday. July 15 Wednesday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 179-10/32 -0-31/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 139-52/256 -0-56/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.145 0.1471 0.002 Six-month bills 0.1475 0.1497 0.003 Two-year note 99-239/256 0.159 0.004 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.1878 0.008 Five-year note 99-192/256 0.3009 0.019 Seven-year note 100-20/256 0.4886 0.028 10-year note 99-200/256 0.648 0.034 20-year bond 100-4/256 1.1241 0.045 30-year bond 97-164/256 1.3463 0.045 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)