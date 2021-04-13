Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields accelerate fall after strong 30-year bond auction

By Karen Pierog

 (Recasts, adds bond auction results, analyst comments)
    CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell
further and the yield curve flattened more on Tuesday as the
last of this week's coupon auctions was met with solid demand.
    The $24 billion of 30-year bonds were sold at a high yield
of 2.320% and a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of an
above-average 2.47 times.
    Analysts at Jefferies called the results "fabulous," as well
as "quite surprising given the lack of concession that led up to
the bidding deadline."
    The offering followed Monday's relatively smooth auctions of
three- and 10-year notes totaling $96 billion. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 4.9
basis points at 1.6269% and the 30-year yield was
4.1 basis points lower at 2.3069%.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was flatter following the auction. It was last 3.29
basis points lower at 146.58 basis points.
    The market has been focusing on auctions after a poor
showing for a seven-year note offering in February sparked a run
up in yields.
    A move higher earlier on Tuesday that lifted the 10-year
yield to 1.703% had abated after U.S. federal health agencies
recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's
COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns related to blood clots.

    Yields also eased after consumer prices data showed that
while underlying inflation picked up in March, it was not wildly
rising as feared.
    With the economy getting a boost from the coronavirus
vaccine rollout and massive fiscal stimulus, the consumer price
index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest gain since August
2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the U.S. Labor Department
said on Tuesday. Core CPI, excluding food and energy prices,
rose 0.3%, after edging up 0.1% in February and was up 1.6% on a
year-on-year basis.
    Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in
Charlotte, said the data showed that "inflation isn't running
away anytime soon and it's not going to cause the (U.S. Federal
Reserve) to reassess its approach to monetary policy in the near
future." 
    "We've had yields run up a ton on expectations that
inflation is going to be going to the moon ... but (the data)
doesn't show any signs of getting completely out of control, at
least not yet," he said. 
    The 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
 breakeven inflation rate rose to as high as 2.352%
in the wake of the CPI data. It was last at 2.331%.
    The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less
than a basis point lower at 0.1629%. 
  April 13 Tuesday 1:51PM New York / 1751 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-237/256   0.1629    -0.008
 Three-year note               100-16/256   0.354     -0.028
 Five-year note                99-136/256   0.8466    -0.045
 Seven-year note               99-180/256   1.2947    -0.049
 10-year note                  95-116/256   1.6269    -0.049
 20-year bond                  94-224/256   2.195     -0.046
 30-year bond                  90-184/256   2.3069    -0.041
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75        -2.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.50        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.00        -1.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
