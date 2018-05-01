TREASURIES -Yields advance ahead of U.S. refunding announcement

* U.S. ISM index slips, but prices paid rise * U.S. Treasury to announce refunding on Wednesday * FOMC goes under the radar as no rate action seen (Adds comment, updates prices, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with prices pressured ahead of a quarterly refunding announcement that is expected to show more supply as the government seeks to finance its massive tax cut program and increased fiscal spending plan. The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to announce its findings on a refunding survey on Wednesday, with analysts projecting an increase in auction sizes, or possibly new issuance at different points on the yield curve. "This is the most important refunding announcement because we expect big changes," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "Obviously, the government has to fund themselves. The last time we had funding needs like these was during the financial crisis." The U.S. government's fiscal deficit for 2017 was $665 billion and that is expected to rise to about $800 billion next year, jumping to $1.1 trillion in 2019, a result of last year's tax deal and an early 2018 spending agreement, TD Securities said. Specifically, the Treasury announced on Monday it expects to borrow $75 billion through credit markets in the second quarter, lower than the first quarter's borrowing of $488 billion, a record amount for that period. But in the third quarter, it expects to borrow $273 billion, which according to Action Economics, is the largest estimated borrowing since 2011. TD Securities consequently expects the Treasury to increase auction sizes to $32 billion for U.S. 3-year notes, $25 billion for the 10-year and $17 billion for 30-year bonds. Expectations about increased government debt supply should keep yields elevated, analysts said. With the 10-year yield hitting 3 percent, analysts wondered whether the refunding plan has already been priced in and some believe it has not just yet. "We think a worsening of the supply-demand balance will be a key driver of a further increase in the 10-year Treasury yield to 3.5 percent by the end of the year," said Oliver Jones, market economist, at Capital Economics in London. U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended gains after details of a U.S. report on manufacturing showed rising inflationary pressures. The Institute for Supply Management posted a manufacturing sector PMI index of 57.3 for April, lower than the consensus forecast. But the prices paid component was 79.3, the highest since April 2011. On Tuesday, the Federal Open Market Committee began its monetary policy meeting and will announce its decision on Wednesday. Market participants do not expect any rate action nor a change in the Fed statement's bias as investors look to a quarter-point tightening in June. In late trading, U.S. 10-year yields were at 2.970 percent , up from Monday's 2.936 percent. U.S. 30-year bond yields also rose, to 3.133 percent , from 3.096 percent late Monday. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields inched up to 2.512 percent, up from 2.488 percent on Monday. May 1 Tuesday 3:05PM New York / 1905 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-6/32 -0-21/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-104/256 -0-56/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.82 1.8539 -0.015 Six-month bills 1.9875 2.0356 -0.002 Two-year note 99-190/256 2.5083 0.020 Three-year note 99-58/256 2.6487 0.034 Five-year note 99-178/256 2.8158 0.027 Seven-year note 99-164/256 2.9322 0.032 10-year note 98-32/256 2.9718 0.036 30-year bond 97-108/256 3.1336 0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan Grebler and Susan Thomas)