TREASURIES-Yields advance as risk appetite improves, ahead of supply

* U.S. producer prices data showed tame reading * Market participants shrugging of Brexit for now * Focus on U.S. $30-year bond auction (Recasts, adds comment, Treasuries table, byline, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, after falling the previous session, as risk appetite improved and equity markets steadied, although trading is likely to be rangebound due to a deepening political crisis in Britain over its plan to leave the European Union. U.S. producer prices remained subdued in February, Wednesday's data showed, a day after consumer prices showed a soft reading. Both reports reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady throughout the year after raising them four times in 2018. "After yesterday's CPI (consumer price index) data, yields fell. So some of these are just rebound after that," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. He also cited the British parliaments rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's revised deal to leave the European Union as one of the reasons for the fall in yields on Tuesday. Shipley said, however, that in the midst of Brexit, the U.S. economy has slowed, but is not in terrible shape. "The Brits are going to do what they're going to do and in the meantime, we just have to move on from it," Shipley added. In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.614 percent from 2.605 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were up at 3.003 percent from 2.99 percent on Tuesday. Yields on both 10-year notes and 30-year bonds have fallen in six of the last eight sessions. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up slightly at 2.458 percent, compared with Tuesday's 2.453 percent . Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. producer prices rose just 1.9 percent in the 12 months through February, the smallest increase since June 2017. That offset a report showing new orders for U.S.-made capital goods in January posted their largest increase in six months. The Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rebounded 0.8 percent, the biggest gain since July. The reports had minimal impact on Treasuries overall. Investors are now bracing for the $16 billion auction of U.S. 30-year bonds later on Wednesday after a solid takedown of the Treasury's $10 billion note sale on Tuesday. Wednesday's price action suggested some concession going into the 30-year auction, with investors selling Treasuries so they can buy the bonds at lower prices later. "Even with 30-year yields near the lower bound of this year's range and with several (Federal Reserve Open Market)Committee members already expressing their view that we are at neutral rates, a 3 percent yield will attract buyers," said BMO Capital Markets in a note. March 13 Wednesday 10:43 AM New York / 1443 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.4025 2.4508 -0.009 Six-month bills 2.4525 2.5178 -0.014 Two-year note 100-20/256 2.4587 0.006 Three-year note 99-224/256 2.4184 0.005 Five-year note 99-202/256 2.4203 0.006 Seven-year note 99-236/256 2.5122 0.010 10-year note 100-24/256 2.6141 0.009 30-year bond 99-240/256 3.0031 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.00 -0.50 spread