TREASURIES-Yields at 20-month lows after Trump says will impose Mexican tariffs

Karen Brettell

    * Trump to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican goods
    * Chinese factory activity slowed in May
    * US consumer prices rose in April

    NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
tumbled to 20-month lows on Friday after U.S. President Donald
Trump said the United States will impose a tariff on Mexican
goods, sparking broad risk aversion.
    Trump said on Thursday there will be a 5% tariff on all
goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal
immigration across the southern border is stopped.             
    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he
would respond to the tariff threats with “great prudence” and
that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would be in Washington
tasked with convincing the U.S. government that Trump's measures
were in neither country's interest.             
    “It’s more of the same, with a new set of tariffs on Mexico
that’s driving risk sentiment in the U.S. That’s probably what’s
behind the flight to quality we’re seeing today,” said Subadra
Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New
York.
    Yields have dropped this week as concerns build that the
escalating trade war between the U.S. and China will harm
international economic growth.
    “The ramifications to global growth could be significant,”
Rajappa said.
    Data from China on Friday added to these fears, with factory
activity shrinking more than expected in May.             
    U.S. data showed that consumer prices rose in April though
price pressures remained tepid.             
    Benchmark 10-year yields             dropped as low as 2.147
percent, the lowest since September 2017, before rising back to
2.173 percent.
    The inversion between three-month bills and 10-year notes
expanded as far as 24 basis points, a signal that a recession is
likely to follow in one to two years.
    Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida on
Thursday touted the strength of the U.S. economy but also noted
that policymakers are ready to adjust policy if there are signs
of a persistent shortfall in inflation or if other developments
show risks to the economy.             
    Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 40%
chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s July meeting, up from 18% a
week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. A cut by
December is seen as 90% likely. 
    

