TREASURIES-Yields backpedal after rising on strong June jobs data

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comment) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields, which rose on Thursday after better-than-expected June jobs data, slipped later in the session ahead of a long holiday weekend, which could bring more troubling news in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark 10-year yield, which had reached a session high of 0.724%, was last down 1.1 basis points at 0.6709%. "The knee-jerk move in the wake of the jobs report made sense," said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "But clearly people were reluctant to sort of push that sell-off just given the headline risk over the weekend and the fact that things on the virus front still seem to be worsening." U.S. markets will be closed on Friday for the Fourth of July holiday. Coronavirus cases have been rising sharply in parts of the United States. Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, surpassing a forecast of 3 million by economists in a Reuters poll. That was the most since the government started keeping records in 1939, and it followed the addition of nearly 2.7 million jobs in May. Even as the economy perks up, the Federal Reserve will still be keeping a watchful eye on interest rates, according to Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategic analytics at Piper Sandler in Chicago. "I think the Fed will continue to kind of keep rates low. But the key is not the level of rates. In my mind, the key is the slope of the curve. As long as that curve slope is positive, I think that shows really good things to come," he said. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1546%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51.40 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Wednesday's close. July 2 Thursday 12:23PM New York / 1723 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1425 0.1445 0.002 Six-month bills 0.16 0.1628 0.001 Two-year note 99-241/256 0.1546 -0.009 Three-year note 100-52/256 0.1808 -0.011 Five-year note 99-198/256 0.2958 -0.017 Seven-year note 100-4/256 0.4977 -0.018 10-year note 99-144/256 0.6709 -0.011 20-year bond 98-204/256 1.1932 -0.002 30-year bond 95-148/256 1.4325 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)