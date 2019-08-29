TREASURIES-Yields briefly extend rise after U.S. Q2 GDP data, holds gains

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on Thursday, holding gains overall, after data showed the world’s largest economy grew as expected in the second quarter, temporarily easing some recession concerns.

Data showed that the second estimate for U.S. gross domestic product growth in the second quarter was 2%, in line with consensus expectations. The figure though was slightly lower than the first GDP estimate that came out a few weeks ago.

In morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.497% from 1.468% late on Wednesday.

Yields on 30-year bonds advanced to 1.972% from 1.939% on Wednesday.

At the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose to 1.528% from Wednesday’s 1.504%. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)