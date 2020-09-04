TREASURIES-Yields climb after August jobs report

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments and debt auctions) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot higher on Friday, propelled by a drop in the August unemployment rate and ahead of a big burst of supply next week. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 9.1 basis points at 0.7131%. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August from 10.2% in July, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday. But employment growth slowed further last month and permanent job losses increased as pandemic relief money from the government started running out. "The bond market certainly took it as an economically positive development," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia. "The instant response was from a small bit of selling to a large bit of selling within a few seconds." That selling continued with no sign of a repeat of Thursday's safe-haven run to Treasuries as U.S. stock indexes fell hard for a second day. Supply also weighed on the bond market after last month's 30-year bond auction was met with weak demand. The U.S. Treasury will sell $50 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. "These are reopenings so they're raising a lot more cash and I think it sets up a potentially more difficult situation for the market to handle," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York, referring to the upcoming offerings on the longer end of the curve. He added that the market may be setting up for the sales early due to Monday's Labor Day holiday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.2 basis points at 0.1468%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 56.40 basis points, 5.8 basis points higher than at Thursday's close. September 4 Friday 2:23PM New York / 1923 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC0 175-18/32 -2-10/32 10YR TNotes DEC0 139-28/256 -0-172/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.11 0.1119 0.006 Six-month bills 0.1225 0.1243 0.005 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1468 0.022 Three-year note 99-216/256 0.1784 0.034 Five-year note 99-198/256 0.2959 0.059 Seven-year note 100 0.5 0.075 10-year note 99-40/256 0.7131 0.091 20-year bond 97-212/256 1.2484 0.118 30-year bond 97-224/256 1.4629 0.122 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.75 -2.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)