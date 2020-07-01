Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields climb as manufacturing data, FOMC minutes loom

Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher
on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to manufacturing data and
clues from the Federal Reserve on the potential for yield curve
control.
    The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose slightly
after the release of ADP jobs data, was last up 3.1 basis points
at 0.684%.
    Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, said the market's focus will be on the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index for
June, particularly after data showed China's factory activity
grew at its fastest clip since December. 
    "Anything well over 50 is going to put further pressure on
bond prices," he said.
    The Fed, meanwhile, will release minutes from its June
meeting where the topic of yield curve control, a strategy that
involves targeting interest rates for certain maturities, was
discussed. On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams said the potential costs and benefits of the move
were still being analyzed.
    "I think there's the idea that yield curve control and just
sort of other new policies from the Fed are viable but not
necessarily entering general circulation anytime soon," Vogel
said. 
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at
0.1544%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, 2.6 basis points
higher than at Tuesday's close.
    July 1 Wednesday 8:26AM New York / 1326 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.145        0.1471    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.1625       0.1653    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-241/256   0.1544    0.000
 Three-year note               100-52/256   0.181     0.005
 Five-year note                99-188/256   0.3036    0.016
 Seven-year note               99-232/256   0.5137    0.024
 10-year note                  99-112/256   0.684     0.031
 20-year bond                  98-140/256   1.2075    0.031
 30-year bond                  95-76/256    1.4444    0.033
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -49.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 


 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
