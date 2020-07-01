TREASURIES-Yields climb as manufacturing data, FOMC minutes loom

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to manufacturing data and clues from the Federal Reserve on the potential for yield curve control. The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose slightly after the release of ADP jobs data, was last up 3.1 basis points at 0.684%. Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said the market's focus will be on the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index for June, particularly after data showed China's factory activity grew at its fastest clip since December. "Anything well over 50 is going to put further pressure on bond prices," he said. The Fed, meanwhile, will release minutes from its June meeting where the topic of yield curve control, a strategy that involves targeting interest rates for certain maturities, was discussed. On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said the potential costs and benefits of the move were still being analyzed. "I think there's the idea that yield curve control and just sort of other new policies from the Fed are viable but not necessarily entering general circulation anytime soon," Vogel said. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1544%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, 2.6 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close. July 1 Wednesday 8:26AM New York / 1326 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.145 0.1471 0.000 Six-month bills 0.1625 0.1653 0.000 Two-year note 99-241/256 0.1544 0.000 Three-year note 100-52/256 0.181 0.005 Five-year note 99-188/256 0.3036 0.016 Seven-year note 99-232/256 0.5137 0.024 10-year note 99-112/256 0.684 0.031 20-year bond 98-140/256 1.2075 0.031 30-year bond 95-76/256 1.4444 0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)