TREASURIES-Yields climb on August jobs report

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot higher on Friday, propelled by August employment data that included a drop in the jobless rate but further slowing in job growth. The benchmark 10-year yield, was last up 5.5 basis points at 0.6771%. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs last month after advancing 1.734 million in July, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 1.4 million jobs added in August and the unemployment rate sliding to 9.8%. "The bond market certainly took it as an economically positive development," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia. "The instant response was from a small bit of selling to a large bit of selling within a few seconds." The rise in yields followed Thursday's fall, which was sparked by big declines in U.S. stock indexes that made safe-haven Treasuries more appealing to investors. "The move in Treasury yields yesterday was pretty small relative to the stock sell-off," LeBas said. He added that with Monday's Labor Day holiday looming, Treasuries should settle into a modest sell-off for the remainder of Friday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 1.4 basis point at 0.1388%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 53.60 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than at Thursday's close. September 4 Friday 9:27 a.m. New York / 1327 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1075 0.1093 0.003 Six-month bills 0.12 0.1217 0.003 Two-year note 99-249/256 0.1388 0.014 Three-year note 99-228/256 0.1624 0.018 Five-year note 99-230/256 0.2706 0.034 Seven-year note 100-56/256 0.4681 0.043 10-year note 99-128/256 0.6771 0.055 20-year bond 98-168/256 1.201 0.071 30-year bond 99-16/256 1.4135 0.072 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.75 -0.75 spread