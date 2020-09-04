Bonds News
September 4, 2020 / 1:41 PM / in an hour

TREASURIES-Yields climb on August jobs report

Karen Pierog

4 Min Read

    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot higher
on Friday, propelled by August employment data that included a
drop in the jobless rate but further slowing in job growth.
    The benchmark 10-year yield, was last up 5.5
basis points at 0.6771%.
    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs last month
after advancing 1.734 million in July, the Labor Department's
closely watched employment report showed on Friday. The
unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast 1.4 million jobs added in August
and the unemployment rate sliding to 9.8%.
    "The bond market certainly took it as an economically
positive development," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia. "The
instant response was from a small bit of selling to a large bit
of selling within a few seconds." 
    The rise in yields followed Thursday's fall, which was
sparked by big declines in U.S. stock indexes that made
safe-haven Treasuries more appealing to investors. 
    "The move in Treasury yields yesterday was pretty small
relative to the stock sell-off," LeBas said.
    He added that with Monday's Labor Day holiday looming,
Treasuries should settle into a modest sell-off for the
remainder of Friday.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 1.4
basis point at 0.1388%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 53.60 basis points, about 3
basis points higher than at Thursday's close.
  September 4 Friday 9:27 a.m. New York / 1327 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1075       0.1093    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.12         0.1217    0.003
 Two-year note                 99-249/256   0.1388    0.014
 Three-year note               99-228/256   0.1624    0.018
 Five-year note                99-230/256   0.2706    0.034
 Seven-year note               100-56/256   0.4681    0.043
 10-year note                  99-128/256   0.6771    0.055
 20-year bond                  98-168/256   1.201     0.071
 30-year bond                  99-16/256    1.4135    0.072
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.75        -0.75    
 spread
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below