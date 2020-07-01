Bonds News
July 1, 2020 / 5:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields climb on strong manufacturing data

Karen Pierog

4 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds ISM data, add fed official's
comments)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long
end of the curve shot higher on Wednesday after data showed
manufacturing activity rebounded in June.
    The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose to a
session high of 0.702% after the data, was last up 2.1 basis
points at 0.6742%. 
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index of national
factory activity jumped to a reading of 52.6 last month from
43.1 in May, its strongest level since April 2019, ending
three-straight months of contraction.
    The Fed, meanwhile, will release minutes from its June
meeting where the topic of yield curve control, a strategy that
involves targeting interest rates for certain maturities, was
discussed. On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams said the potential costs and benefits of the move
were still being analyzed.
    "I think there's the idea that yield curve control and just
sort of other new policies from the Fed are viable but not
necessarily entering general circulation anytime soon," said Jim
Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee. 
    Ahead of the release, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President Mary Daly on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the
U.S. economic outlook, saying that even under her best-case
scenario, unemployment will still top 10% at year's end and will
not return to pre-crisis levels for four or five years.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less
than a basis point at 0.1584%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was at 51.50 basis points, 1.1 basis
points higher than at Tuesday's close.
   July 1 Wednesday 12:15 PM New York / 1715 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.14         0.142     -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.16         0.1628    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-239/256   0.1584    0.004
 Three-year note               100-50/256   0.1837    0.008
 Five-year note                99-184/256   0.3068    0.019
 Seven-year note               99-244/256   0.5068    0.017
 10-year note                  99-136/256   0.6742    0.021
 20-year bond                  98-216/256   1.1905    0.015
 30-year bond                  95-164/256   1.4298    0.019
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -48.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below