TREASURIES-Yields climb on strong manufacturing data

(Recasts, updates yields, adds ISM data, add fed official's comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve shot higher on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing activity rebounded in June. The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose to a session high of 0.702% after the data, was last up 2.1 basis points at 0.6742%. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index of national factory activity jumped to a reading of 52.6 last month from 43.1 in May, its strongest level since April 2019, ending three-straight months of contraction. The Fed, meanwhile, will release minutes from its June meeting where the topic of yield curve control, a strategy that involves targeting interest rates for certain maturities, was discussed. On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said the potential costs and benefits of the move were still being analyzed. "I think there's the idea that yield curve control and just sort of other new policies from the Fed are viable but not necessarily entering general circulation anytime soon," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Ahead of the release, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the U.S. economic outlook, saying that even under her best-case scenario, unemployment will still top 10% at year's end and will not return to pre-crisis levels for four or five years. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1584%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51.50 basis points, 1.1 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close. July 1 Wednesday 12:15 PM New York / 1715 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.14 0.142 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.16 0.1628 -0.002 Two-year note 99-239/256 0.1584 0.004 Three-year note 100-50/256 0.1837 0.008 Five-year note 99-184/256 0.3068 0.019 Seven-year note 99-244/256 0.5068 0.017 10-year note 99-136/256 0.6742 0.021 20-year bond 98-216/256 1.1905 0.015 30-year bond 95-164/256 1.4298 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)