TREASURIES- Yields climb to multi-week highs after U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose in August, suggesting the risk of recession in the world’s largest economy continues to diminish.

U.S. retail sales grew 0.4% last month, exceeding expectations for a 0.2% increase. Excluding autos, retail sales were unchanged, compared with a forecast of a 0.1% increase.

In early morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.837% from 1.791% late on Thursday, hitting a fresh five-week high of 1.843% after the data.

Yields on 30-year bonds were also higher at 2.312% from 2.264% on Thursday, touching a five-week high as well of 2.317%

U.S. two-year yields, on the other hand, hit a six-week peak of 1.767% following the retail sales data. They were last up at 1.754%, from Thursday’s 1.727%. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey)