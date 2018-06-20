TREASURIES-Yields climbs as risk aversion eases, corporate bond supply rises

* Fed's Powell repeats case for gradual rate rises * U.S. yield curve steepens amid trade war * Latest U.S. corporate bond supply includes big names (Adds comments, updates prices, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday rebounded from sharp falls in the previous session, as expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases diverted the market's attention from Washington's trade conflict with China. A slew of corporate bond supply also helped drive the sell-off in Treasuries, pushing yields higher, analysts said. Ahead of corporate supply, bond managers tend to hedge against large interest rate moves by selling their U.S. government debt. "The Treasury market is caught between the dichotomy of heavy corporate bond supply and Washington imposing new trade tariffs on China," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading at Seaport Global in New York. "Credit supply is causing rates to rise while trade tariffs are causing a safety bid." Some of the big corporate issuers included Walmart Inc's $16 billion bond offering, CIBC's $1.75 billion covered bond sale, UBS London's $1 billion offering, and the Royal Bank of Scotland's $2 billion bond issue, according to Thomson Reuters unit IFR. Yields also were propped up by remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank should continue with a gradual pace of rate increases. Before Powell's comments, made at a central banking conference in Portugal, U.S. yields were flat, recovering from a slide in the previous session triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, and China's warning of retaliation. In afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields rose to 2.927 percent, from Tuesday's 2.893 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were up at 3.063 percent, compared with 3.028 percent on Tuesday. U.S. two-year yields were at 2.561 percent, slightly up from Tuesday's 2.545 percent. The yield curve, meanwhile, steepened on Wednesday, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds widening for a fourth straight session to 26.90 basis points. Analysts also kept an eye on the possible inversion of the U.S. 7-year and 10-year note curve, with some market participants expecting it to invert next week. The yield curve inverts when short-term rates rise above longer-term bond yields, a scenario which has preceded recent U.S. recessions. The 7-year and 10-year curve widened to 4.3 basis points on Wednesday, after narrowing to 2.9 basis points last week. Analysts said an inversion of that curve could be a precursor to the inversion of the more closely-watched yield curve measures - 2-year and 10-year notes as well as 5-year notes and 30-year bonds. June 20 Wednesday 3:06PM New York / 1906 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 143-15/32 -0-20/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-160/256 -0-56/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8975 1.9331 -0.010 Six-month bills 2.08 2.1313 0.005 Two-year note 99-226/256 2.5618 0.017 Three-year note 99-222/256 2.6715 0.020 Five-year note 99-202/256 2.7958 0.027 Seven-year note 99-236/256 2.8873 0.032 10-year note 99-140/256 2.9279 0.035 30-year bond 101-52/256 3.0632 0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.25 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by James Dalgleish and Paul Simao)