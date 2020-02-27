TREASURIES-Yields continue decline on coronavirus concerns; 10 year hits another record low

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to decline on Thursday morning as traders sought safer assets, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note reaching an all-time low for the third consecutive day. The yield on the 10-year note was down 3.4 basis points in morning trading at 1.2755%, after reaching as low as 1.2706%. Yields on other treasuries also fell, including on the 30-year bond, which also hit a new low, and on the two-year note, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations. It was down 5.2 basis points in morning trading to 1.0932%, close to its lowest since late 2016. The movements in early trading were driven by an increase in the number of coronavirus cases being reported worldwide, leading to new caution on economic prospects. Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a looming pandemic as the number of new infections outside China outpaced new cases in the country where the outbreak began. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that U.S. companies will generate no earnings growth in 2020 as the coronavirus spreads, deepening risks to global growth. Growing uncertainty about the virus has driven bond yields down quickly since January. In a note to clients BMO head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen wrote "the process of defining the lower bound for US rates will continue for several weeks as pressure mounts for the Fed to provide a policy response." Analysts will be focused on the results of an auction of 7-year notes by the U.S. Treasury later on Thursday. February 27 Thursday 8:48AM New York / 1348 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.425 1.4539 -0.064 Six-month bills 1.3225 1.3535 -0.059 Two-year note 100-16/256 1.0932 -0.052 Three-year note 100-222/256 1.0769 -0.048 Five-year note 100-48/256 1.0863 -0.041 Seven-year note 102-8/256 1.1934 -0.036 10-year note 102-24/256 1.2755 -0.034 30-year bond 105-112/256 1.7655 -0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber)