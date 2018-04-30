TREASURIES-Yields curve flattens after slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. data

(Updates prices, adds comment, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Monday for a third straight session, as a slew of data that missed expectations, fanned some concerns about slowing growth in the world's largest economy. The yield gap between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S. 30-year bonds narrowed to 27.20 basis points, the lowest spread in more than six years. The other benchmark measure, the spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year notes, was also flatter at 45.60 basis points , the narrowest in two weeks. Aaron Kohli, director of rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said U.S. data on Monday morning had been mediocre, supporting the Treasury market's curve flattening trend. There are also technical factors involved, he added. "The varying technicals in the curve highlight the Federal Reserve's increasing control of the front-end and belly (5- and 7-year notes) and the extent to which the longer dated yields (10s and 30s) have thus far resisted following the same pattern," Kohli said. "We're likely to keep with the longer-term flattening view in 2s/10s and 5s/30s till we see this technical divergence correct." Data showed U.S. personal income rose just 0.3 percent in March, compared with expectations of 0.4 percent. On the consumption side, personal spending in February was revised lower to a rise of 0.3 percent, instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent increase. The U.S. Midwest manufacturing index also came in slightly lower than expected, with a reading of 57.6, while U.S. pending home sales, while posting an increase, fell short of a forecast for a 1.0 percent gain. That said, Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York, noted that he was not too worried about the slight miss in expectations for Monday's data. "I don't think those would alter the Fed's thinking on rates," Simons said. "We all know that inflation is still trending on the positive side." In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields slipped to 2.949 percent from 2.957 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields also dipped to 3.108 percent from Friday's 3.125 percent. U.S. two-year note yields, meanwhile, were slightly higher at 2.492 percent from 2.484 percent on Friday. April 30 Monday 10:53AM New York / 1453 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-18/32 0-10/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-136/256 0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.7825 1.815 0.002 Six-month bills 1.9625 2.0091 -0.003 Two-year note 99-198/256 2.492 0.008 Three-year note 99-76/256 2.6235 0.006 Five-year note 99-194/256 2.8023 0.001 Seven-year note 99-196/256 2.9123 -0.008 10-year note 98-80/256 2.9494 -0.008 30-year bond 97-224/256 3.1098 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;editing by Jonathan Oatis)