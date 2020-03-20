TREASURIES-Yields decline after governor orders New York residents to stay home

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as New York ordered residents to stay at home, reinforcing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Federal Reserve stepped in with measures aimed at boosting liquidity. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down 16.6 basis points at 0.9625%, continuing volatility seen this week, swinging in a range of 36 basis points during the day. The movement left a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, the gap between the 2-year and 10-year notes, at 59 basis points, 5 basis points lower than its close on Thursday but still at a level not seen since 2018. One reason for the afternoon treasury buying, analysts said, came when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference he would issue an executive order to mandate that 100% of the non-essential workforce stay home and all non-essential businesses close. California also ordered nearly 40 million people to stay home. Zhiwei Ren, managing director and portfolio manager for Penn Mutual Asset Management, said the stay-at-home orders likely were seen as disruptive by keeping financial teams apart. He said other developments likely played a role in lowering yields, such as an announcement by the New York Fed that it would offer $1 trillion for daily repurchase agreement operations for the rest of the month. Plus, continued illiquidity could be magnifying the impact of a few orders, Ren said, magnifying the movement of treasuries. "It doesn't feel like a risk-off flight," Ren said of Friday's price movements. The New York Fed on Friday accepted a total of $67 billion in bids in repurchase agreement operations, according to its website. Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services, said while various actions by the Fed and other parts of the U.S. government seemed to be keeping the financial system liquid there was little cause for short-term optimism. The yield on the short-term 3-month Treasury bill remained close to zero and he and others said that while the 10-year yield was higher than last week, it was still at a relatively low level. Together, the numbers are "telling us that we'll have negative growth and the Fed will be at virtually zero for a long time," Richman said. March 20 Friday 2:54PM New York / 1854 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Two-year note 101-122/256 0.3595 -0.062 Three-year note 100-62/256 0.4181 -0.111 Five-year note 102-232/256 0.5279 -0.126 Seven-year note 102 0.8277 -0.163 10-year note 105-16/256 0.9625 -0.166 30-year bond 109-168/256 1.5928 -0.158 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.00 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -14.25 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap !Empty !Empty spread value value (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Will Dunham, Alden Bentley, David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)