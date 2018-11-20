TREASURIES-Yields decline as global equity rout sparks safety buying

* Concerns about slowing global growth adds to bond bid * Bond market closed Thursday, closes early Friday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to seven-week lows on Tuesday as global stock market declines boosted demand for safe haven debt and on concerns slowing global growth will complicate the Federal Reserve’s plans to continue hiking interest rates. World stock markets fell as worries over softening demand for the iPhone prompted a selloff by tech stocks, a day after a tech-led weakness battered U.S. equity markets. Italian government bond yields jumped to one-month highs, pushed up by risk aversion on the sharp stock losses, tensions over Britain’s exit from the European Union and concerns about the Italian budget. “The near-term guidance Treasuries are taking are from broader risk assets, so they are certainly paying attention to the fall in equities globally,” said Jon Hill, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Fears about slowing global growth also boosted demand for U.S. government bonds as investors contemplated how a slowdown will impact further rate increases by the U.S. central bank. “The background for a lot of what’s going on is a reassessment of the Fed’s path of policy as it relates to the growing concern about global growth as well as a potential recession going into 2020 and 2021,” Hill said. Richard Clarida, the Fed's newly appointed vice chair, on Friday noted there was “some evidence of global slowing,” adding “that's something that is going to be relevant as I think about the outlook for the U.S. economy." Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last Wednesday that softness in housing and high levels of corporate debt had caught the Federal Reserve's eye, even as a "really strong" U.S. economy was likely to continue growing. New York Fed President John Williams on Monday said that the U.S. central bank was pushing ahead with gradual rate-hike plans next month as it marches toward a more normal policy stance. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 3/32 in price to yield 3.050 percent, after earlier dropping to 3.036 percent, the lowest since Sept. 28. Two-year note yields , which are highly sensitive to interest rates, have fallen to 2.791 percent from 2.977 percent on Nov. 8, and are trading near their lowest levels since Sept. 18. The bond market will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will close early on Friday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum) )