Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields dip as Brexit deal seen priced in, U.S. stimulus in focus

By Karen Brettell

0 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped in
light trading on Thursday even as Britain clinched a deal to
leave the European Union, as investors squared positions for
year-end.
    Ten-year yields jumped and a key part of the yield curve hit
its steepest level in more than three years on Wednesday as 
Britain appeared close to a trade deal to avert a turbulent
rupture on New Year's Day, almost a year after it formally
exited the bloc.
    Bonds showed less reaction on Thursday after a deal was
reached, with prices having already priced in the news.

    "Over the last couple of days this has been the expected
result," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago. "I think that we would have seen market reaction had
they walked away.”
    Benchmark 10-year yields fell three basis points
to 0.926%, after reaching a two-week high of 0.973% on
Wednesday.
    The two-year, 10-year yield curve flattened
two basis points to 80 basis points, after reaching 85 basis
points on Wednesday, the steepest since October 2017.
    Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen and the yield curve
has steepened on expectations that more fiscal spending and
ultra-loose Federal Reserve policy will spur higher inflation.
    Breakeven rates on 10-year TIPS, which measure
expected annual inflation for the next decade, were last at
1.97%, after rising to 1.98% on Wednesday, the highest since at
least early 2019.
    Investors are also focused on when more U.S. stimulus will
be passed, after President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday 
not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus bill, saying that sums
to be paid to individuals were too small.
    U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to increase
direct payments to Americans included in the bill from $600 to
$2,000 per person.
    The Treasury will sell $176 billion in coupon-bearing supply
next week, including $58 billion in two-year notes, $59 billion
in five-year notes and $59 billion in seven-year notes.
    The bond market closed early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on
Thursday and will close all day Friday for Christmas Day.
    
        December 24 Thursday 2:00PM New York / 1900 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.085        0.0862    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.0975       0.0989    0.003
 Two-year note                 100-1/256    0.123     0.002
 Three-year note               99-222/256   0.1699    -0.002
 Five-year note                100-14/256   0.3638    -0.013
 Seven-year note               99-216/256   0.6481    -0.016
 10-year note                  99-132/256   0.9264    -0.029
 20-year bond                  98-140/256   1.4594    -0.032
 30-year bond                  99-24/256    1.6636    -0.034
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.00         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell;
Editing by Mark Heinrich, Dan Grebler and Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up