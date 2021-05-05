Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields dip as inflation expectations spike

By Karen Pierog

 (Recasts, adds TIPS and analyst and Fed comments)
    CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted
lower on Wednesday as inflation expectations leaped to
multi-year highs even as Federal Reserve officials downplayed
the risk of a big and sustained rise in inflation. 
    The breakeven rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) topped 2.47%, its highest level
since April 2013, indicating the markets sees inflation
averaging closer to 2.5% a year for the next decade. 
    For five-year TIPS, the breakeven inflation
rate hit 2.695%, its highest since April 2011. 
    Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New
York, attributed the spikes "to signs that some of the pockets
of inflation that we're seeing are starting flow through to
costs being paid in the service sector."
    Data from the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday
showed prices paid by services industries rose to 76.8, the
highest reading since July 2008, from 74.0 in March.

    The move higher in breakeven rates came as Fed officials
tried to allay fears of runaway inflation as the economy
recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

    "Despite the ebbs and flows of the data, inflation is
expected to remain close to 2 percent over the forecast
horizon," Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren
said. "This does seem to me to be the most likely outcome, which
should allow monetary policymakers to be patient in removing
accommodation."
    Meanwhile, Treasury yields were slightly lower as the market
positioned for Friday's release of April employment numbers,
according to Jeffery. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 1
basis point at 1.5819%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776%
reached on March 30. 
    Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen,
pointed to the potential that job gains well above or below
expectations could move the range-bound Treasury market.
    "I think it would have to be closer to 1.2 million (in job
gains) to have the market really feel like growth is
accelerating at a pace that's a little above what people
expected coming into this," he said.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect that 978,000 jobs were
added in April.
    Ahead of the U.S. Labor Department report, the ADP National
Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls rose by
742,000 jobs last month. Data for March was revised higher to
show 565,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported
517,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private
payrolls would increase by 800,000 jobs in April.
    In its quarterly refunding announcement, the Treasury
Department said it will keep its issuance of notes and bonds
steady, with sales of $58 billion of three-year notes, $41
billion of 10-year notes, and $27 billion of 30-year bonds
scheduled for next week.
    It added that it may take certain extraordinary measures if 
Congress does not raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit in a
timely manner and that it expects to have a cash balance of
around $450 billion when the debt limit suspension expires on
July 31.
    Rodriguez said while there should be solid demand for the
upcoming auctions, they will test investor appetite given that a
poor auction of 7-year notes earlier this year led to market
volatility.
     The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less
than a basis point lower at 0.1546%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was little changed at 142.37 basis points.
    May 5 Wednesday 3:40PM New York / 1940 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0175       0.0177    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-241/256   0.1546    -0.007
 Three-year note               100-50/256   0.3083    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-192/256   0.8013    -0.019
 Seven-year note               99-248/256   1.2547    -0.018
 10-year note                  95-224/256   1.5819    -0.010
 20-year bond                  95-180/256   2.1426    -0.007
 30-year bond                  91-204/256   2.2546    -0.011
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        14.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.75        -0.25    
 spread (By Karen Pierog; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Chizu
Nomiyama)
