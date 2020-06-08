TREASURIES-Yields dip as market takes a breather from run up

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as the market took a pause from last week's dramatic rise and ahead of another spate of supply. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.6 basis points at 0.8785%. Yields spiked on Friday in the wake of a better-than-expected May unemployment report with the 10-year note yield rising above 0.9% for the first time since March 20. "After such a significant move last week, it wouldn't necessarily be surprising to see a little bit of a breather or at least a more gradual move here," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. Later on Monday, the Treasury will sell $44 billion of three-year notes as it continues to finance massive stimulus spending to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. Merz said with the Federal Reserve in near-full control of the front end of the yield curve, the notes should be able to be "digested relatively easily." Other sales this week include $29 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $19 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. Also looming this week is a two-day Fed meeting. While no major policy decisions are expected, the central bank will issue its first economic projections since December. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.2043%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at about 67 basis points, roughly 1 basis point lower than at Friday's close. Bids submitted in a Monday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $67.05 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. Another $53.2 billion in bids were submitted and accepted in a 29-day repo operation. June 8 Monday 9:22 a.m. New York / 1422 GMT Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.16 0.1623 0.005 Six-month bills 0.185 0.1883 0.005 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2043 -0.012 Three-year note 99-148/256 0.2696 -0.024 Five-year note 99-24/256 0.4343 -0.043 Seven-year note 98-196/256 0.6815 -0.036 10-year note 97-152/256 0.8785 -0.026 30-year bond 89-252/256 1.6769 -0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.75 0.25 spread (By Karen Pierog Editing by Marguerita Choy)