TREASURIES-Yields dip as talks on new economic stimulus on tap

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday in range-bound trading as the market watched for the next round of aid out of Washington to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 1.5 basis points at 0.6053%. Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said U.S. Federal Reserve policy "has sort of crushed volatility and kept yields very low." However, a bigger-than-expected fiscal stimulus bill could steepen the yield curve "and encourage expectations that maybe we get a little more growth sooner rather than later and the Fed might pivot sooner rather than later," Jones said, adding that would be surprising but possible. Negotiations between congressional lawmakers and the White House over a new round of aid were on tap for Tuesday as virus infections and deaths surged to record levels. Jones said if a lot more states shut down again and evidence emerges that the economy is rolling back over to recession, the 10-year yield could head lower. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1452%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 46 basis points, less than a basis point lower than at Monday's close. No bids were submitted in 28-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation, according to the New York Federal Reserve. July 21 Tuesday 9:12AM New York / 1412 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.125 0.1268 0.003 Six-month bills 0.135 0.137 0.003 Two-year note 99-246/256 0.1452 -0.004 Three-year note 99-220/256 0.1723 -0.006 Five-year note 99-224/256 0.2755 -0.009 Seven-year note 100-80/256 0.4542 -0.014 10-year note 100-48/256 0.6053 -0.015 20-year bond 100-208/256 1.0793 -0.015 30-year bond 98-160/256 1.3058 -0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)