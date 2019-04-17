Bonds News
April 17, 2019 / 7:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields dip as U.S. stocks fade in holiday-shortened week

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Upbeat Chinese data lifts risk appetite, U.S. yields
    * Fed speakers were optimistic on U.S. economy
    * U.S. trade deficit falls to 8-month low
    * Fed funds futures price in less dovish rate outlook

    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted
lower from four-week highs on Wednesday, as Wall Street shares
lost steam in a holiday-shortened week and investors got back in
the market after a recent sell-off.
    Financial markets are closed on Friday for the Good Friday
holiday.
    "Equities are a little bit weaker and that has helped
Treasuries," said Justin Lederer, Treasury trader at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York. "People also just found levels that they
were willing to step in and are semi-attractive because we have
erased the entire move that started in March."
    Since hitting a more than one-year low in late March after
the Federal Reserve indicated it will, for now, hold off raising
interest rates, benchmark U.S. 10-year yields have risen roughly
27 basis points. 
    Earlier in the session, U.S. yields benefited from upbeat
Chinese data that boosted risk appetite and eased concerns about
a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
    Data showed China's economy grew at a steady 6.4 percent
pace in the first quarter, as industrial production jumped
sharply and consumer demand showed signs of improvement.

    "There was mostly exuberance earlier on the recent China
data and its overall impact on global growth," said Subadra
Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New
York.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields slipped to
2.592%, down from 2.594% late on Tuesday.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were also down at 2.991%
 from 2.993% on Tuesday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields fell to
2.402%, compared with Tuesday's 2.416%.
    U.S. yields earlier extended their rise after data showed 
the U.S. trade deficit fell to an eight-month low in February as
imports from China plunged.
    Overall though, there has been optimism about U.S. economic
prospects and that should push yields higher, analysts said.
    "We have always argued that Treasury yields are rich
compared to fundamentals and now I think there's a little bit of
a catch-up going on," said Societe Generale's Rajappa.
    "Treasury yields are now trading in line more with
fundamentals. There's also probably a lot of easing priced in
the market," she added.
    Federal Reserve speakers were particularly upbeat on
Wednesday.
    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Wednesday said
believes in the U.S. growth story, which should warrant at least
one rate hike this year.
    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, on the other hand,
said on Wednesday weak U.S. economic data at the start of the
year should change for the better in coming months, and ease
some of the concerns among investors about the health of the
recovery.
    Fed funds futures are now pricing in a less dovish outlook
for the Federal Open market Committee, according to Action
Economics.
    The research firm said the improvement in U.S. and Chinese
data and ongoing talk of progress on trade have tempered
recession fears, which in turn are reducing the likelihood for a
Fed rate cut.
    
          April 17 Wednesday 3:04PM New York / 1904 GMT
                               Price                  
 !RIC {UScv1} is invalid       !RIC         !RIC      
                               {UScv1} is   {UScv1}   
                               invalid      is        
                                            invalid   
 !RIC {TYcv1} is invalid       !RIC         !RIC      
                               {TYcv1} is   {TYcv1}   
                               invalid      is        
                                            invalid   
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.385        2.4328    -0.009
 Six-month bills               2.3975       2.4674    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-182/256   2.4023    -0.014
 Three-year note               99-164/256   2.3751    -0.014
 Five-year note                98-184/256   2.4009    -0.008
 Seven-year note               98-112/256   2.4962    -0.005
 10-year note                  100-72/256   2.5922    -0.002
 30-year bond                  100-44/256   2.9911    -0.002
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -23.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)
