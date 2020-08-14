TREASURIES-Yields dip, but stay elevated after record week of supply

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dropped from seven-week highs on Friday but remained relatively elevated, after the Treasury on Thursday completed $112 billion in record coupon-bearing supply that has put pressure on bonds all week. The Treasury saw weak demand for a record $26 billion sale of 30-year bonds on Thursday. It came after a record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and a record $38 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday went well. “The main story this week was the three Treasury auctions,” said John Roberts, an interest rate strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. “What’s keeping (yields) elevated now is we had a poor 30-year auction and we’re getting $25 billion 20-years next week. I think people might want to wait around to see how that goes.” The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell one basis point to 0.705%, after reaching 0.727% on Thursday, the highest since June 24. Thirty-year bond yields US30YT-RR were little changed on the day at 1.426%, after reaching 1.444% on Thursday, the highest since July 7. Technical analysts at JPMorgan noted that 30-year bond yields are sitting near a support area from 1.365% to 1.405%, which includes their 50- and 100-day moving averages and some momentum thresholds. “Sustained weakness through that support sustains a firm bearish bias,” they said in a report sent on Thursday, noting the next supports would be from 1.50% to 1.58%. "We believe the current move has scope to at least those levels," the analysts said. Bonds had little reaction to data showing that U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected. A larger concern will be data for August, after tens of millions of unemployed people lost a $600 weekly jobless benefit supplement at the end of July, which had accounted for 20% of personal income. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed several executive orders, including one extending the supplement, though he reduced the weekly federal payout to $300. “I think people will be more worried about August retail sales more than today’s print,” Roberts said. August 14 Friday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 178-2/32 0-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 139-28/256 0-36/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0975 0.0989 0.000 Six-month bills 0.1175 0.1192 -0.003 Two-year note 99-241/256 0.155 -0.010 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.1878 -0.013 Five-year note 99-188/256 0.3041 -0.014 Seven-year note 99-24/256 0.5078 -0.013 10-year note 99-60/256 0.7045 -0.012 20-year bond 98-240/256 1.1855 -0.008 30-year bond 98-192/256 1.4264 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)