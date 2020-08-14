Bonds News
August 14, 2020 / 6:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields dip but stay elevated after record week of supply

Karen Brettell

5 Min Read

 (Adds Trump comments, updates prices)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
dropped from seven-week highs on Friday but remained relatively
elevated after the Treasury on Thursday completed $112 billion
in record coupon-bearing supply that has put pressure on bonds
all week.
    The Treasury saw weak demand for a record $26 billion sale
of 30-year bonds on Thursday. It came after a record $48 billion
sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and a record $38 billion
sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday went well.
    “The main story this week was the three Treasury auctions,”
said John Roberts, an interest rate strategist at NatWest
Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. “What’s keeping (yields)
elevated now is we had a poor 30-year auction and we’re getting
$25 billion 20-years next week. I think people might want to
wait around to see how that goes.”
    The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the
curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its
funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances
measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

    Benchmark 10-year note yields fell two basis
points to 0.701%, after reaching 0.727% on Thursday, the highest
since June 24. 
    Thirty-year bond yields US30YT-RR rose by less than a
basis point to 1.435%, after reaching 1.444% on Thursday, the
highest since July 7.
    Technical analysts at JPMorgan said that 30-year bond yields
are sitting near a support area from 1.365% to 1.405%, which
includes their 50- and 100-day moving averages and some momentum
thresholds.
    “Sustained weakness through that support sustains a firm
bearish bias,” they said in a report sent on Thursday, noting
the next supports would be from 1.50% to 1.58%. "We believe the
current move has scope to at least those levels," the analysts
said.
    Bonds had little reaction to data showing that U.S. retail
sales in July increased less than expected.
    A larger concern will be data for August, after tens of
millions of unemployed people lost a $600 weekly jobless benefit
supplement at the end of July, which had accounted for 20% of
personal income.
    “I think people will be more worried about August retail
sales more than today’s print,” Roberts said.
    President Donald Trump on Friday once again said he was
ready to act to pump stimulus money into a U.S. economy hard-hit
by the coronavirus crisis, a week after his negotiating team
failed to reach a deal with congressional Democrats.


      August 14 Friday 2:14PM New York / 1814 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP0               178-1/32     0-7/32    
 10YR TNotes SEP0              139-44/256   0-52/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0975       0.0989    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.12         0.1217    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-245/256   0.147     -0.018
 Three-year note               99-212/256   0.1826    -0.018
 Five-year note                99-200/256   0.2945    -0.023
 Seven-year note               99-40/256    0.4986    -0.022
 10-year note                  99-68/256    0.7012    -0.015
 20-year bond                  98-216/256   1.1909    -0.003
 30-year bond                  98-140/256   1.4348    0.007
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.00         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.50         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below