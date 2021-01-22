Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields dip, TIPS breakevens backpedal amid virus and stimulus concerns

By Reuters Staff

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds analysts' comments)
    Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on
Friday as the market benefited from a risk-off sentiment sparked
in part by coronavirus concerns and a bumpy road ahead for
President Joe Biden's massive economic rescue package.
    Concerns about a drawn-out rollout of vaccines and growth
recovery also punctured a sharp run-up in one of the important
bond market gauges of inflation sentiment.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2
basis points at 1.0872%.
    Markets were experiencing a little more risk aversion that
was pushing stocks lower while lifting Treasury prices and
easing yields, according to Kim Rupert, managing director of
global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San
Francisco.
    "The virus is more in the focal point. There's a lot of
doubt whether the whole $1.9 trillion stimulus package is going
to get through," she said, referring to some resistance in the
U.S. Congress to Biden's plan to aid the virus-battered economy.

    Expectations of another major round of stimulus getting
through a Democrat-controlled White House and Congress had
boosted Wall Street and propelled the 10-year Treasury yield
earlier this month to its highest levels since March on worries
of a supply deluge to finance federal spending.
    A majority of economists in a Reuters poll said the
Democratic president's plan will boost the economy significantly
and they expect it to return to its pre-pandemic size within a
year.
    The Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved
Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary,
indicating that she will easily win full Senate
approval.
    The inflation breakeven rate for 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) dropped after climbing to
2.182%, its highest level since May 2018, following Thursday's
strong auction of $15 billion in the securities. 
    The TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.018%, still indicating
the market expects inflation to average more than 2% a year for
the next decade, above the current pace of inflation.
    Paula Solanes, a senior portfolio manager at SVB Asset
Management, said elevated inflation for an extended period of
time will be a bit challenging in the near term. 
    “I do understand the demand for TIPS because eventually you
are likely to experience or see more inflation, especially with
the unprecedented amount of monetary stimulus and now fiscal
stimulus,” Solanes said. "I'm a little bit hesitant to factor in
inflation in the next year to an over 2% clip at this point.”
    Looking ahead to next week, the U.S. Federal Reserve will
hold its first meeting of 2021. Rupert said while potential
tapering of Fed bond purchases, the virus, the new Biden
administration, and other subjects were likely to be discussed,
the central bank's end-of-meeting statement will be
"uneventful." 
    "It will just be more of the same: 'We're in it for the long
run. Rates are low. We'll do what's necessary,'" she said.
    The coming week will also bring a burst of supply with
record-large auctions of $60 billion of two-year notes on
Monday, $61 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday and $62
billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. 
    A surge in U.S. manufacturing activity to its highest level
in more than 13-1/2-years in early January showed bottlenecks in
the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are driving up
prices and signaling a rise in inflation in the months ahead.

    Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI
accelerated to a reading of 59.1 in the first half of this
month, the highest since May 2007, from 57.1 in December. 
    Economists had forecast the index slipping to 56.5 in early
January. 
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at
0.125%.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
was last down 2 basis points at 96.25 basis points. 
January 22 Friday 3:24PM New York / 2124 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0775       0.0786    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.0875       0.0888    -0.002
 Two-year note                 100          0.125     0.000
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.1883    -0.003
 Five-year note                99-186/256   0.4311    -0.016
 Seven-year note               99-20/256    0.7618    -0.018
 10-year note                  98-8/256     1.0872    -0.020
 20-year bond                  95-72/256    1.6554    -0.022
 30-year bond                  94-208/256   1.8522    -0.019
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.25         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.75         1.25    
 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York and Karen Pierog in
Chicago
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
