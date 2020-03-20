TREASURIES-Yields down after governor orders New York residents to stay home

(Updates market activity, details on NY stay-at-home order) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after New York's governor ordered residents to stay at home in the latest emergency measure aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down 20 basis points at 0.9287%, ending a period of steady trading on Friday morning and resuming the volatile patterns seen earlier this week. The movement left a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, the gap between the 2-year and 10-year notes, at 58 basis points, 5 basis points lower than its close on Thursday but still at a level not seen since 2018. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference he would issue an executive order to mandate that 100% of the non-essential workforce stay home and all non-essential businesses close. California also ordered nearly 40 million people to stay home. In addition, the New York Fed said it would offer $1 trillion for daily repurchase agreement operations for the rest of the month. Speaking before Cuomo's announcement, Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services, said traders were starting to make sense of a host of actions by the Fed and Treasury officials to steady the markets, including a new swap facility and backstops for money market funds. "I'm hopeful that's the case," he said. Still, Richman said trading activity was no cause for short-term optimism. The yield on the short-term 3-month Treasury bill remained close to zero and he and others said that while the 10-year yield was higher than last week, it was still at a relatively low level. Together, the numbers are "telling us that we'll have negative growth and the Fed will be at virtually zero for a long time," Richman said. The New York Fed on Friday accepted a total of $53 billion in bids in repurchase agreement operations. Economists polled by Reuters said the global economy was already in a recession as the hit to economic activity from the pandemic has spread even after central banks took steps to support economies and markets. March 20 Friday 1:20PM New York / 1720 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0407 -0.022 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.005 Two-year note 101-154/256 0.2954 -0.126 Three-year note 100-102/256 0.3654 -0.164 Five-year note 103-2/256 0.5074 -0.147 Seven-year note 102-36/256 0.8071 -0.184 10-year note 105-100/256 0.9287 -0.200 30-year bond 111-144/256 1.5175 -0.234 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 2.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.00 4.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.25 2.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -70.00 6.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)